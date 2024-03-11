It is not just the nation that is laughing hard over Akshay Kumar's energetic dance moves at Radhika Merchant – Anant Ambani's pre-wedding festivities. Even his wife, Twinkle Khanna, seems to have taken a massive dig a this over-the-top steps. Akshay Kumar danced to the song – Gur Naal Ishq Mitha – and played dhol and the Ambani pre-wedding festivities.

Twinkle trolls Akshay

Khiladi Kumar's energetic dance moves and punching action soon went viral. And while social media was having a field day over his dance, Twinkle hasn't spared him either. The diva trolled the actor and how! Twinkle trolled Akshay and said that he semeed to be ready to dig a well in the Jamnagar soil. She also added that Rihanna's act was nothing in comparison to that of Nita Ambani's dance.

Akshay set to dig a well

"He then performs a punching dance step that he repeats 33 times with so much force that it feels like he is about to dig another oil well through the stage and into the Jamanagar soil. I see Rihanna's reportedly somewhere between ₹66 to 74 crore barefoot performance. Her act, though, is not half as grand as Nita bhabhi's performance of the Vishwambhari Stuti dedicated to Ma Ambe, an avatar of Goddess Durga," she also added.

Earlier, Akshay Kumar had revealed that he danced at 3 am at Radhika – Anant's function. He added that the best thing about the Ambanis is that they make everyone feel included. "It happened around 3 in the morning. It was grand of course, but besides that the Ambani family was so loving and caring, they left no stone unturned to make everyone feel included. Anant and Radhika were very gracious hosts, may Mahakaal bless the happy couple," he said in an interview.