Apart from the world of glamour and paparazzi, there's a whole new person that lies inside your favourite actors. While some become entrepreneurs or an artist, a man of them have experimented in the world of literature. Today, the desi girl of Bollywood Priyanka Chopra also took social media to disclose that she has been writing a memoir on her life named 'UNFINISHED' and it's ready to get published.

This memoir by PeeCee is a collection of personal essays, stories and her observations. The actress had said that the book comes from an extremely personal, introspective space. Just like Priyanka, many Bollywood stars have tried their hands-on writing and have given their fans some amazing insight into their starry lives.

Let's have a look at some actors who have taken the literary scene by storm:

1. Twinkle Khanna

Talk about an accomplished author from the tinsel town and one name that definitely comes to the find is Twinkle Khanna. Twinkle aka Mrs Funnybones books have been highly adored by the readers. Her books such as Mrs Funnybones, The Legend of Laxmi Prasad and Pyjamas are Forgiving have garnered huge fanbase.

Twinkle's first book Mrs Funnybones was declared as a bestseller, making Khanna India's highest-selling woman writer that year. She has also won the Crossword Book Award for Mrs Funny Bones and has turned into a regular columnist for a leading newspaper.

2. Emraan Hashmi

Writing about the struggles he and his family faced when his son was diagnosed with cancer, the talented actor penned down the book named The Kiss of Life. The book talked about the real emotions of a father and the obstacles they faced when his son when through the treatment. The book was highly appreciated by the critics.

3. Rishi Kapoor

Late veteran actor Rishi Kapoor was not just a phenomenal actor but also an author. He wrote his autobiography 'Khullam Khulla'. It revealed some bits from his life, his relationship with his son Ranbir Kapoor, his father Raj Kapoor's craft as a filmmaker alongside Raj Kapoor's relationship with Nargis.

4. Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana is a powerhouse of talent. The VJ turned actor-singer and then author, has proved that there is nothing impossible for Ayushmann Khurrana. The Vicky Donor of Bollywood is an author to his book Cracking the Code, which is a step-by-step guide to making it big in Bollywood.

5. Naseeruddin Shah

Just like Priyanka Chopra, the quintessential actor Naseeruddin Shah has also written a memoir on his life titled 'And Then One Day: A Memoir'. It highlighted the snippets of his childhood to the beginning of his Bollywood career and ends with an account of his married life with Ratna Pathak Shah. If you're an avid Naseeruddin Shah fan, this book is said to be a must-read.

6. Shilpa Shetty

The fitness queen Shilpa Shetty who is famous for her movies, as well as inspiration fitness videos and app, is also a well-known author. Her book 'The Diary of a Domestic Diva', was a national bestseller, and has quick methods of cooking healthy and tasty meals. Her second book The Magic Immunity Pill: Lifestyle, which was co-authored by Luke Coutinho, also garnered huge appreciation by the critics.

7. Sonali Bendre

Ace actress and the ultimate fighter of Bollywood, who is known for her strong wits and courage as well as amazing acting skills has also written a book on parenting. The book titled, 'The Modern Gurukul: My Experiments with Parenting' highlights essence of finding a balance between tradition and modernity and tips on raising a child in the digital age which are based on her personal experiences.