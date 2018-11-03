The vivacious K-pop girl group will return on November 5 with their new album and as a preview, the agency has released short snippets of the title track.

"Yes or Yes" is slated to be TWICE's comeback album in a few days and fans have got a sneak peek at what's in store for them. The band released "Yes or Yes" dance teasers and has got netizens raving about their moves.

JYP Entertainment released the first set of three teasers for TWICE's album which is set to launch on November 5. The agency cleverly strategised their teaser to evoke interest among her fans. The first teaser, named as the "Y version" gave fans a taste of what they can expect in terms of concept. Going by the spooky settings, the music video may have a horror movie undertone.

The "E Version" and "S Version" teasers elaborate on the intense choreography and dance moves of the girl band. Fans of TWICE have taken to social media handles raving about the dance moves ever since its release on YouTube on October 30. The teaser opens with a well-choreographed dance formation that fans feel is more complicated than their previous albums.

"Yes or Yes" is an upbeat dance song and the title track of the band's 6th mini album. The 17-second teaser features all nine members displaying their new power-packed choreography demanding a love interest to make a decision between "Yes or Yes".

Mina takes the lead and asks in English "Hey boy. Look. I'm gonna make it simple for you. You got two choices. Yes or yes." The teaser closes with all nine members ending with a group pose.

The title track is penned by Shim Eunji, David Amber and Andy Love. Kim Petras has written "Young & Wild" while Jeongyeon, Chaeyoung and Jihyo are credited for songwriting in the album.