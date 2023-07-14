The more we talk about a few individuals doing exceedingly well in their chosen sectors, even as youngsters, all on their own, the more we feel the need to talk about them for the world to know their genius. It is also necessary to discuss their stories because that ignites the fire within many other young minds and budding talents to listen to their dreams, put in the required efforts and see their dreams taking the shape of a beautiful reality. Talking about youngsters, it is imperative to notice how these young minds have taken over several industries, proving that age is only a number and success comes to all those who work committedly towards it. Actor Harshil Thakkar is an excellent example of a young budding star in the entertainment realm.

Recently, Harshil Thakkar took everyone by awe when he performed for a character on the ever-so-famous TV show "Wagle Ki Duniya," which airs on Sony Sab and is produced by none other than one of the oldest Indian production houses in the entertainment and TV industry, Hats Off Production, founded by ace actor, producer and writer Jamnadas Majethia (JD).

Harshil, on working with the cast and crew of the show, said, "I couldn't believe I was called to work on a show like Wagle Ki Duniya, which is one of the top shows on Sony Sab and enjoys a massive fan following across the nation. I took this up as a challenge to work with actors like Sumeet Raghavan, Pariva Pranati and many others and tried to give my best. I hope I did justice."

This young star, who has already worked on tons of commercials, advertisements, shows and even movies, mentions how before every project, even today, he first feels nervous and works with the aim to give his best anyway. This has helped him improve his craft as an actor and performer. He has so far worked on TV serials like Swabhimaan (2017), Ishqbaaz-2 (2019), Vighnaharta Ganesh (2021), and recently on Wagle Ki Duniya and has done commercials for brands like Domino's, Tatacliq, Byjus, V-Guard, HDFC Bank, Yellow Diamond Rings, Ola, Big Bazaar, Horlicks and many more.

As per sources, it is also confirmed that Harshil Thakkar (@harshilthakkar90) will soon make his debut on OTT with a web series, "The Pickle Factory."