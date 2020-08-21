Necessity is the mother of all inventions, but when the invention turns out to be as bizarre as this, you are bound to be trolled. We have often seen Hindi and regional films and TV shows defying all laws of science and coming up with ridiculous dramas. But, with this sequence, a Bengali TV show has reached a new high (or should we say low?).

In one of the shows, a man is seen lying on a hospital bed and is surrounded by doctors. Two medical professionals wearing PPE kits arrive and decide to revive the man from the unconscious state by giving him an electric shock. Now whether it was lockdown or the availability of limited resources amid this pandemic we don't know, but what the doctors did next would baffle you.

In the sequence, the doctors are then seen administering a shock to the unconscious patient. What's funny about that you may ask? Well, the funny part is, the defibrillator that the doctors are using is nothing but our everyday bathroom scrubber. The name of the show is Krishnakoli and netizens have had a field day ever since the clip was noticed.

"Please start a medical training course for TV creatives... world needs to know some basics!!!!," "I think i will have to surrender my degree," "Let me scrub for the case ,gone total bonkers," "This will help clean tar from the lungs!," "I cant move on from this... ive been laughing for 5 minutes straight...," "In this age of working from home, sometimes it can be difficult to switch from scrubbing tiles to saving a life. Anyway, the shock of seeing the scrubbers would surely have brought the patient back to life," "Oh God Woh bhi kapdo ke upar de rahe hai current," were some of the comments posted after the clip went viral.