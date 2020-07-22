The ongoing nation-wide coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the virus has undoubtedly hampered the country's ecomony leaving many people jobless and struggling to make both ends meet.

And while the entertainment industry is going through crisis, popular TV actress Vandana, who is known for her role in Hamari Bahu Silk and Saath Nibhana Saathiya, has started selling customised rakhis online to earn a living. She said that pending dues and no-work phase has forced her to look for alternate source of income to feed her family.

"I shot from May to October 2019, but have been paid only for the month of May. My dues run into lakhs of rupees. It's been more than a year without any payment and I have exhausted all my savings. I had bagged a role in 'Musakaan' in November 2019, but it shut down in two months. I was paid for that show, but how long would it last? I have now started making rakhis and selling them online to keep myself engaged and also make some money. Obviously, I am not earning much, but anything is good at this point," Vandana was quoted as saying by TOI.

She further added, "My husband, Vipul, is a theatre artiste, and he, too, is out of work owing to the pandemic. I had auditioned for shows in January, but everything came to a standstill. Our finances have taken a hit. We also have to manage our children's school and college fees. I am just waiting for some project to come my way."