Television actor Sejal Sharma was found hanging in her flat at Mira Road on Friday. She left behind a suicide note. The actress was known for her role as Simmy Khosla in the show Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji.

"Yes, this is true. I am shocked to hear the news. It's very difficult for me to believe since I met her just 10 days ago and we even chatted on WhatsApp on Sunday. I am unable to come to terms with the news. When I met her 10 days back, she was absolutely fine," Aru K Verma, Sejal Sharma's co-star in "Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji", told timesofIndia.com.

Roommates & friends currently being questioned

"Her family discovered the news today morning, but I think she committed suicide yesterday night. Her family has taken the body to Udaipur for her last rites," he added. Her roommates and friends are currently being questioned. The Kashimira police has registered a case of accidental death, reports Times of India.

Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji had begun in January 2019 but owing to the low TRPs the show was called-off in August. Sejal was living on rent in Royal Nest housing society, Shivar Garden in Mira Road. She was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her bedroom at around 5 am. A suicide note recovered from her room said no one was to be blamed for her death.

A TOI report states a relationship gone sour might have compelled her to take this extreme step. The report also stated a friend revealing that the actress was in depression after her show had ended abruptly.

Prior to the show, Sejal had done several commercials. She had also acted with Aamir Khan, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya in these commercials. Jasmin Bhasin, who had worked with Sejal on the show shared a picture with Sejal and wrote, "It's unbelievable that you are no more with us, such a happy girl, your presence would just light up any place, only you know what you were going through that you decided to end your life. I will miss you I wish this would have never happened. Rip @i_sejalsharmaofficial"