It's a dark time for the Entertainment industry. From Bollywood, Tollywood to Indian TV industry, people are getting affected and the news of the demise of famous celebrities are making the headlines. After the sudden demise of Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki TV actor Sachin Kumar, Sasural Simar Ka fame Ashiesh Roy has been admitted to the ICU.

Actor, who rose to fame with popular shows like Remix, Banegi Apni Baat, Baa Bahu Aur Baby, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Bymokesh Bakshi, took his social media account to announce that he has been admitted to ICU for dialysis and needs urgent financial help.

Ashish took his Facebook and wrote, "Am in the içù...vêřý ill.diàlysìs," and then asked for urgent financial help by writing, "Need urr diagent money for dialysis." Actor Tina Ghai confirmed and said, "When the driver reached his house this morning, Ashiesh told him that his left arm is locked. This is the second time in just two years that he has got a paralytic stroke. He is not on a ventilator but his left side has been affected. He is talking and is aware of what has happened. A brain scan has been done, the report by evening will determine the future course of action."

Soon, his FB post was filled with concern messages from friends, family and fans. Many offered monetary help to the actor by asking for his location and a way to reach out to him. Actors such as Vinta Nanda and his Sasural Simar Ka co-star Jyothsna Channdola Singh also showed their concern and help.

Vinta Nanda also informed his fans about Ashiesh Roy's ill-health and wrote, "URGENT: Ashiesh Roy I'm told by Promita Mukherjee is in #ICU at #CriticareHospital in #Juhu. Does anybody have contact with his family? Please connect with Promita. Cine & TV Artistes' Association Amit Behl Odie Khan Suneel Sinha."

International Business Times, India, hopes for his speedy recovery.