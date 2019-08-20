Some are born with ability, which is a class apart than average. With right Bank balance and cars doesn't mean you are genius, even feeble-minded guy today can earn big with luck. Artistic people don't need money for the satisfaction they look for perfection, which is more critical for them.

Tushar Yuvraj Kamble A man with some talent born and brought in Mumbai in middle-class family living the royal life in Dubai with multiple works in hand. Tushar is a gifted guy. He loves Painting; it is his first love, then comes photography and now IT geek. These three things are the main pillars of his life in which he has mastered himself not to earn big in life but to learn for good. He is even pretty good at blogging. Aah! This lad is blessed with many things, and he is enjoying it by utilizing in the right direction. Don't know how he manages things in life.

The Painting was his first hobby, and he is excellent in it. He has mastered himself with lots of practice. Started practising art from 8th standard stopped in 10th for studies and again he started, and till now he is doing it. What good about him is he does Painting, not as a profession he does it for peace of his mind. Great Late Yash Chopra has awarded him for his work. Which is an achievement for anyone; he has even won many awards for his work.

He is close to many B-town artists, as he himself is a renowned artist now and IT specialist. So often people contact him for his help — top-class entrepreneurs to B-town and others.

Currently, he is busy in making his career in Dubai, Tushar wants to make his own company where he can give the solution of all the IT problems, especially Security problems. With that Painting institution were small kids from middle-class family can learn Painting from his institution.

IBT does not endorse any of the above content.