It is often said that to reach somewhere in life; people must leave behind their conventional ideas and mindset and walk with the times of the changing world. They say this right as all those who today have made quite a name for themselves in their respective industries have made sure to walk on unconventional paths and put in rigorous efforts and hard work to achieve even what felt unattainable once to them. There have been so many such talented beings across industries of the world who have done this, showcasing their A-game in all that they ever chose to lay their hands on. The social media space, especially, has seen an influx of many such incredibly talented professionals, among which we saw the constant rise of Tushar Silawat, the young social media influencer, who today is considered one of the brightest social media stars on the rise.

Tushar Silawat is one of those young creators who always believed in what he wanted to create with the genuine aim and intent to reach as many people as possible from different corners of the world. The Indian guy who hails from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, came from a humble family background, but today is known among the masses, thanks to the umpteen numbers of opportunities the social media space provided him with, which he made the most of in a very short span.

Not just that, he has also stunned audiences with his presence on screen for music videos. In 2020, he did the song "Tujhko Khabar" with actor Nisha Guragain and other songs he did were "Main Kabhi Rukunga Nahi" and "Mera Hi Rehna." He has also been a cricketer, who on social media has raked great success and recognition thanks to his compelling content as an artist, model and influencer.

On Instagram, Tushar Silawat (@tusharsilawat) is already enjoying 5 million followers and on his YouTube channel "Tushars World," he has gained a massive over 806K subscribers.