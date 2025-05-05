For some, cinema is entertainment. For others, it's escape. But for Mehnaaz Shaikh, it has always been something deeper: an emotional language, a way to understand the world. Today, that lifelong love for stories has found its true expression as she steps into the world of film production with her debut project, Nikita Roy.

Starring Sonakshi Sinha and directed by Kussh Sinha, Nikita Roy is a psychological thriller that blurs the lines between fear and faith, illusion and reality. It's intense, immersive, and refreshingly offbeat, exactly the kind of story that caught Mehnaaz's attention when she was looking to begin her journey in cinema.

"For as long as I can remember, I've been drawn to stories that leave you thinking long after the credits roll," says Mehnaaz. "When I read the script of Nikita Roy, I felt that pull. It was the kind of project I knew I wanted to be a part of not just to produce, but to nurture."

Mehnaaz's transition into the world of cinema wasn't born out of chance, but from years of being an avid consumer of content across mediums. With a strong creative instinct, a passion for layered narratives, and a belief in cinematic innovation, she brings a rare blend of heart and discipline to her role as a producer.

Her approach is less about formulas and more about feelings, choosing scripts that move her, characters that feel real, and collaborators who are in it for the craft as much as the commerce. While Nikita Roy is her first film, it is already evident that Mehnaaz isn't looking to follow trends, she's looking to set them.

With more projects in development, she's focused on building a slate that's diverse in genre but united by emotional authenticity. Whether it's thrillers, dramas, or indie gems, her compass remains the same: to tell stories that stay with people.

As audiences await the release of Nikita Roy, Mehnaaz is already emerging as a creative force with a voice of her own, quiet, confident, and full of promise.