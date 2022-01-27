It was in late 2019 that the first case of Covid infection was reported in Wuhan, China. The infection soon spread like wildfire, and it pulled the entire planet to a state of shutdown. According to the latest updates, the pandemic has already claimed the lives of more than 5.5 million people worldwide. However, there are some countries where there are no Covid cases reported yet.

IB Times India presents you with the list of five countries where no Covid cases have been reported so far.

Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan has reported no Covid cases so far. Even though the World Health Organization (WHO) has dismissed these claims, Turkmenistan authorities assure that the country has not witnessed even a single positive case.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the country has sealed borders except for repatriation flights. People coming back to the country should bring Covid negative certificates, and they should also have received two doses of vaccine.

Kiribati

Kiribati is another region where no Covid cases have been reported so far. Known as the Republic of Kiribati, the island closed all the borders, and until now, they have proved successful in managing the pandemic without touching their land.

Nauru

Located in the northeast of Australia in Micronesia, Nauru is a small island nation where no Covid cases have been reported. Moreover, in 2021, the country announced that it has achieved 100 percent vaccination for a population of 10, 834.

Tuvalu

Another region where no Covid cases have been reported so far is Tuvalu. Situated in the South Pacific, a part of the British commonwealth, this Oceanic country has sealed its borders, and thus, they have succeeded in keeping the pandemic at bay.

Cook Islands

The Cook Islands has strong political ties with New Zealand. According to reports, 97 percent of this nation has received complete vaccination. Until January 13, this small island was closed to the entire world. However, now, travelers from New Zealand can enter the Cook Islands.