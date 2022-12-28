The recent untimely demise of 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' fame Tunisha Sharma, who died by suicide on December 24, has left the entire industry in shock. Tunisha's mother Vanita has reportedly accused her ex-boyfriend and co-actor Sheezan Khan of abetting her suicide. The actor, who is at present in police custody, had allegedly broken up with Tunisha recently which reportedly led the actress to take this extreme step.

Mukesh Khanna blames parents

Following this news, actor Mukesh Khanna reacted to Tunisha's death and spoke about how partially it's also the parents' fault for letting kids work in the industry at such a young age. Sharing a video on his YouTube channel, the Shaktiman fame said, "I would like to blame everyone's parents for sending their kids away at such a young age. In these years TV has become very fast and everyone in the industry is working late hours to complete work. I am not saying that boys don't die by suicide but girls are more emotional and need support in tough times, especially in this industry."

The 'Mahabharat' fame actor added, "I would like to tell all the parents who send their kids to Tinseltown/ Bollywood thinking that his/her girl is talented and leave her in this industry to think. I would also tell the parents that please visit their kids after every month and try to find out what they are doing and who they are friends with. It is also important for parents to be friends with their kids so they don't go through depression."

"Har khan zaroori nahi iss tarah ke kaam karta hai"

Mukesh Khanna also spoke about the 'love jihad' angle that is being discussed in the media as well as by the public. He said that just because Sheezan's surname is Khan he cannot be blamed. "Her boyfriend has been held in this connection. His name has Khan at the end and many people will give a love jihad angle to it. I will not go into that direction as it is not necessary that every Khan is involved in this (har khan zaroori nahi iss tarah ke kaam karta hai)," the actor further added.

For the unversed, Tunisha Sharma was found hanging to the fan in ex-boyfriend and co-star Sheezan Khan's makeup room. On Tuesday, December 27, her funeral was held at a crematorium ground in the Mira Road area in presence of several actors including Shivin Narang, Vishal Jethwa, Kanwar Dhillon, Ashnoor Kaur, Avneet Kaur, Siddharth Nigam, Abhishek Nigam, Reem Shaikh and others. The last rites were also attended by Sheezan Khan's mother and sister.

Here's the video of Mukesh Khanna: