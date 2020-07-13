T-series's head Bhushan Kumar's sister Tulsi Kumar has been entertaining us with her melodious voice for over a decade now. She started her career with her debut album Love ho Jaaye, in 2009. Kumar made a music video for the title track. Since the versatile singer's song "Mujhe Teri" from the movie Paathshaala and "Tum Jo Aaye" from Once Upon a Time in Mumbai became chartbusters. there is no stopping her. From movie songs to independent albums she has made her mark in the music industry.

Tulsi has collaborated with eminent music directors and composers like Guru Randhawa, Himesh Reshammiya, Pritam, Anu Malik, Amaal Mallik, Mithoon, Jeet Ganguly, Arko Pravo Mukherjee, Meet Bros, and Sajid-Wajid, among others.

And now the singer has teamed up with Armaan Mallik for a new Hindi single 'Zara Thehro', which released via T-Series on 8 July. The romantic ballad, written by Rashmi Virag, is an Amaal Malik composition.

The song essentially takes viewers through a conversation of love and longing between two lovers, using the simplest of words to convey their heartfelt emotions.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times, India, versatile singer Tulsi Kumar spoke at length about the recently released single 'Zara Thehro', tracks that she enjoys listening to, which Bollywood actor would she love to playback for and more.

Excerpts from the interview:

On the new song 'Zara Thehro'

It is a beautiful melody, sung by Armaan and me and the music is given by Amaal Mallik. It is so good to be associated with a soulful romantic track.

Top 5 songs in your playlist

I really enjoy listening to sad romantic songs. In fact, my playlist keeps on changing time. I love all the songs from the '90s especially pop numbers by Falguni Pathak like' Saamne Tum Aate Ho', 'Meine Payal Hai Chankaye' and many more.

A genre of music you want to foray

I would love to experiment with a lot of independent music. Few of my last songs have also been independent music numbers namely 'Tere Naal with Darshan Raval and now 'Zara Thehro'. There is one more song coming up in the pop genre. I also want to add on that these days we don't get to hear much of ghazals and Sufi songs. I hope we have more music in this space.

Bollywood actress she would like to playback for

I would like to give my voice for Alia Bhatt.

Actors crooning Bollywood songs for films

Actors don't sing the main version in the film. They usually croon covers or autistic versions which is fine. Alia sang a cover for a film but the main version is always by the singers. And there is no harm in it.

All-time favourite song

I am very biased towards romantic songs, so my all my favourite has to be 'Ehsan Tera Hoga Mujh Par', sung by Lataji (Mangeshkar)and Rafi Saab.

On spending her lockdown days