After building up the audience's excitement with the quirky title and the fun-filled teaser that shows the fresh pair of Ranbir Kapoor and Shradha Kapoor's much-awaited film Tu Jhooti Main Makkar, the makers have unveiled the trailer of the film. The trailer gives a sneak peek into the loved of Ranbir and Shraddha who are all set to play the game of love. The romantic comedy is like a fresh breath of air.

The plot

The trailer begins with Ranbir and Shraddha kissing on the beach while Ranbir's voice plays in the background where he talks about relationships. The film is about the story of a couple that falls in love but eventually it's Shraddha who turns out to be 'Jhoothi Premika' who wants to opt out of the relationship. While Ranbir falls in love with all his heart. He is heartbroken and challenges his 'jhooti premika' that she will have to pay for breaking an innocent heart.

Shraddha and Ranbir's crackling chemistry and dialogues go with the film's screenplay. The stunning pristine visuals of the beach the icing on the top is the on-screen pair kissing twice in the trailer. From breathtaking visuals with beautiful hues of the sky and colourful backdrop, Ranbir's chiselled body as he goes shirtless on the beach to woo Shraddha, makes their fans ask for more.

The trailer also gave a glimpse of the peppy music created by the combination of Pritam, Amitabh Bhattacharya and Arijit Singh coming together.

Fans react

Ever since the trailer was dropped by the makers, fans of Ranbir and Shraddha have flocked to social media and are garnering praise for the fresh on-screen pair.

A user, "#RanbirKapoor does fit better in a more mature rom-com at this stage of his career. The situational comedy that follows in most #LuvRanjan films calls for fun theatre experiences & #TuJhoothiMainMakkaar is not pretending to be more than that. Waiting for the music to DROP."

'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series' Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. The film is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023.