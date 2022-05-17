The countdown to one of the biggest Telugu convention has started. The Telangana American Telugu Association (TTA) is organising what is turning out to be the major Telugu entertainment event in the United States. TTA Mega Convention, an annual event organised by TTA since 2015, will commence on May 27 and run through May 29. This comes as a perfect break given the COVID-19 pandemic, which had restricted public gatherings on a large scale for the last two years.

Given the scale of this event, there's a lot of excitement around it in the Telugu community. More than 40 teams, over 300 volunteers have been making preparations for the event for last six months. There will be hundreds of vendor booths, big dining halls to cater to thousands of guests, and artefacts symbolising various tourist locations of Telangana across the convention centre.

Where: New Jersey Convention and Expo Center

When: May 27 to 29, 2022

Events Schedule

Day 1

TTA Youth - Dinner & Music in NYC Cruise, 4:00 PM Youth Meet for Cruise at Sheraton Grand Banquet Night: Cultural Programs, Souvenir Release, Donors Recognition: 5:30 p.m. TTA Awards for Excellence: 7 p.m. Live Musical Concert: 9 p.m.

Day 2

Procession from Outside to Stage, Welcome Guests and Inaugural Speeches: 9 a.m. TTA Matrimonial - Parents Meet & Parichaya Vedika: 10 a.m. Cultural Programs: 11 a.m. All Party Political Debate: 1:30 p.m. TTA Star Semi-Finals: 1:30 p.m. Business Forum: 1:30 p.m. Women's Forum: 1:30 p.m. CME Sessions: 1:30 PM to 2:00 PM @ Edison Sheraton CPR for Citizens: 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM @ Edison Sheraton Immigration Forum: 5 p.m. Telangana Folk Music: 6 p.m. TTA Youth Events: 7 p.m. Jabardasth Comedy Show: 7:30 p.m. Sunitha Live In Concert with Band Capriccio: 9 p.m.

Day 3

Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Kalyanam: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. TTA Matrimonial - Singles Meet: 10 a.m. TTA Star Finals: 11 a.m. Cultural Programs (Telangana and Telugu foot tapping performances by Local and International Celebrity performers): 11 a.m. onwards Political Forum: 11 a.m. Women's Forum: 4 p.m. TTA Youth Networking Events: 5 p.m. Rockstar DSP & Team Grand Musical Concert: 9 p.m.

Guests

Guests from both Tollywood and politics will be in attendance at the TTA Mega Convention event. Check out some of the VIPs at the event.

Natural star Nani Nikhil Anjali Swathi Reddy Ritu Varma Vandemataram Srinivas Devi Sri Prasad G Kishan Reddy KT Rama Rao T Harish Rao A Revanth Reddy G Jagadish Reddy

Registration packages

Below are the registration packages for the convention:

S.No Registration Package Amount 1 One Person (Age 7 Years and Above) (May 28 & May 29, 2022) * - 2 Days. With Food $ 100 2 One Person (Age 7 Years and Above) ( May 28 or May 29, 2022) for 1 Day. With Food $ 50 3 One Person (Age 7 Years and Above) (May 28 & May 29, 2022) * - 2 Days. No Food $ 50 4 One Person (Age 7 Years and Above) ( May 28 or May 29, 2022) for 1 Day. No Food $ 25

You can register on the official TTA Convention website.