"Game of Thrones" stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are not having marriage problems as claimed by a new report. According to NW, the couple has been struggling ever since the actor entered rehab in May to overcome his stress and other personal issues.

"Rose didn't like the arrogant person he'd become," an anonymous source told the magazine. "She hoped once the show ended, things would improve, but they didn't."

The tabloid added that Leslie's recent trip to India with fellow Game of Thrones co-star Emilia Clarke was planned as the former was struggling with her husband.

The unreliable source also brought in Clarke's February breakup with Charlie McDowell, saying that both actresses "were on a mission to forget about their messy love lives and have some fun... Rose has been pretty down about the state of her marriage, but Emilia insisted this was the perfect way to relax."

However, none of these claims are true.

A spokesperson for Harington told Gossip Cop that the actor and his wife Leslie "are very much happily married" and there is no trouble in paradise for the couple.

Leslie and Harington got married in a beautiful ceremony on June 23, 2018. There were reports that Harington checked into rehab because he was overstressed by the "overwhelming" success of Game of Thrones that brought him to the spotlight.

This is not the first time the couple has been surrounded with rumours of a bad marriage. Just a few weeks after Harington checked out of rehab in July, Woman's Day magazine reported that "Jon Snow of the House Stark" was fighting to save his marriage. However, these rumours were also debunked.