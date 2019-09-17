Katie Holmes and Liam Hemsworth's romance is not in the works despite a new rumour. According to New Idea, Liam's sister-in-law Elsa Pataky is planning to set the two stars together following their respective split. However, these rumours are completely untrue.

Holmes and Pataky became friends after hitting it off at a "star-studded Hollywood event" a couple of years ago, a source told the magazine. Pataky is eager to "play cupid" for Holmes when she gets to Australia, in November to serve as the 2019 Ambassador for McHappy Day, an annual fundraiser organized by McDonald's.

The Hunger Games star "has previously hinted that he would be open to dating an older woman," the source goes on to add. Gossip Cop debunked the rumours of Holmes and Liam having a romance in the works.

Holmes and Jamie Foxx allegedly split in May after ending their relationship, which has been ongoing for several years. Reports also claimed that Holmes and her ex-boyfriend have been leading separate lives. Holmes and Foxx are believed to have split after the 51-year-old actor was spotted leaving Betsy Bellows with his protégé Sela Vave. However, these rumours could not be confirmed.

Meanwhile, Liam and Miley Cyrus called it quits last month after getting married last year. A source recently told Page Six that Liam learned about his split from Cyrus on social media.

In a statement on August 10, the "Wrecking Ball" singer announced: "Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time. Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."

Liam then filed for divorce in Los Angeles on August 21. Since the split was made public, Cyrus has been spotted being involved in PDA sessions with Brody Jenner's ex-girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter.