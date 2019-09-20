Irina Shayk and Stella Maxwell have been close friends, but a new report claims that the two stars have started "bonding" only after their respective breakups with Bradley Cooper and Kirsten Stewart. But, this report is not 100 percent true, according to Gossip Cop.

In June, Shayk and Cooper ended their four-year-long relationship, two months later, Maxwell and Stewart ended their on-again, off-again romance. According to OK! magazine, the two supermodels are supporting each other post their breakups.

"They've always been close, often walking for the same designers and hitting the same parties, but lately they've become inseparable," a source told the magazine.

"Irina and Stella have been a great support for each other," the source added. "They've made it their mission to keep each other smiling."

While it is true that Shayk and Maxwell have been friends for years, the duo are not confiding in each other about their respective splits.

The claims made by OK! magazine came after Shayk and Maxwell were spotted having dinner together during the New York Fashion Week earlier this month.

Cooper and Shayk's separation came amid rumours that the actor was romantically involved with his 'A Star Is Born' co-star Lady Gaga. However, these claims were completely untrue. Since Shayk's split with Cooper, the supermodel has been focusing her time on her career and her daughter she shares with the actor.

On Tuesday, Shayk shared an Instagram story of her dancing with her friend at an "after after party." She also shared several images and videos of her from the New York Fashion Week earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Cooper was recently surrounded with rumours that he was dating Laura Dern following his split. However, Dern set the record straight while at a culinary event in Los Angeles last weekend. The actress spoke to Us Weekly and said that she was not romantically involved with Cooper, a rumour that was spread after the two were spotted having lunch together.

"We're amazing friends. We're so lucky. And we're family," Dern told the outlet. "I mean, everybody's always gonna comment about whatever seems intriguing, and he's the greatest human, and one of my best friends in the world. So I don't blame anyone for having deep curiosity about his life cause he's spectacular."