With the US elections just around the corner, both Republicans and Democrats are doing everything to win the race. But the Republicans have indulged in some questionable practices and that includes the US President Donald Trump. In an interview with WECT-TV on Wednesday, Trump suggested the people in the state of North Carolina should vote twice - once in person and once by mail. In full disclosure, it's not a wise thing to do.

"Let them send it in and let them go vote. And if the system is as good as they say it is then obviously they won't be able to vote," Trump was quoted as saying.

Even the president of the United States does not have to power to change the law and anyone indulging in double voting as per Trump's instructions will be a felon. The state law has made it a Class 1 felony for a voter" with intent to commit a fraud to register or vote at more than one precinct or more than one time ... in the same primary or election."

Voting twice is illegal

"Attempting to vote twice in an election or soliciting someone to do so also is a violation of North Carolina law," Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the North Carolina State Board of Elections, said.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein also pitched in and urged people to vote, but once in the upcoming elections.

"President Trump outrageously encouraged to break the law in order to help him sow chaos in our election," said the state attorney general, Josh Stein, in a tweet. "Make sure you vote, but do NOT vote twice! I will do everything in my power to make sure the will of the people is upheld in November."

Brinson Bell assured that necessary steps have been taken to prevent people from double voting. There will be poll books at every voting site that will flag anyone who has already cast their ballots. If a voter tries to check in who has already voted, they will not be allowed a regular vote, but upon insisting, a provisional vote. It will be considered only after thorough research.

Mail-in voting is not a new practice for Americans. In fact, it is a popular tradition. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the mail-in ballots are likely to be preferred by Americans fearing to contract the virus. But the recent USPS butchery cast doubt in people's faith in mailing in their votes.

Trump hasn't been in favour of mail-in voting and even went on to accuse Democrats for trying to steal the election by pushing the use of mail-in voting.