Trump-Russia Probe: Deputy AG Says Justice Department Will Not Be ‘Extorted’ Amid Threats

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who is overseeing special counsel Robert Mueller and amp;rsquo;s Russia probe, on Tuesday responded to articles of impeachment that President Donald Trump and amp;rsquo;s allies in the House drafted against him, insisting and amp;nbsp;that the Department of Justice and amp;ldquo;is not going to be extorted. and amp;rdquo; and amp;nbsp;Footage Credit: C-Span