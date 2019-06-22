A major operation targeting thousands of undocumented migrants will be launched by the US immigration officials on Sunday, as per media reports.

The order authorised by the Trump administration will affect more than 2,000 illegal migrants in Miami, Atlanta, Chicago, Baltimore, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New Orleans, New York and San Francisco, reported The Washington Times.

The crackdown of illegal migrants by the Trump administration is considered to be even harder than the plans suggested by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Lack of safety of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) personnel were cited by the Department of Homeland Security as reasons why the agency does not provide details about the operations.

However, and Ice spokesperson said that it all those who have illegally entered the country will be subjected to deportation. "All of those in violation of the immigration laws may be subject to immigration arrest, detention and – if found removable by final order – removal from the United States."

The acting ICE Director, Mark Morgan told reporters that those who have received removal order from the US immigration court. He also said the move was designed to discourage Central American immigrants.

Before the kick-off of the 2020 re-election campaign, President Donald Trump had stated that "millions of illegal aliens" will be "removed as fast as they come."

Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States. They will be removed as fast as they come in. Mexico, using their strong immigration laws, is doing a very good job of stopping people....... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2019

The acting secretary of DHS Kevin McAleenan expressed his concerns about the likely outcome of such large scale arrest on children who would get separated from their parents due to childcare programs and other factors such as visiting others during school vacations.

He told the Post that he had been urging ICE to focus on 150 families that had attorneys but had dropped out of the legal process.

Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat speaker of the US House of Representatives said "The president's new threat of a mass deportation dragnet is an act of utter malice and bigotry, designed solely to inject fear in our communities," reported Al Jazeera.

The Pew Research Centre estimated 10.5 million unauthorized immigrants are living in the US reported AFP.

The US Customs and Border Protection 2019 report indicate more than 144,000 migrants, including 57,000 minors were apprehended between ports of entry in May. It is the highest monthly total in the past 13 years.