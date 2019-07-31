A Hyderabad businessman, Gajendra Parakh, was kidnapped by a gang of four men and released within three hours after his family paid a ransom of Rs 1 crore. Parakh was kidnapped by four masked men at 11 pm on Sunday and released at 2.30 am on Monday. The kidnappers had initially demanded Rs 3 crore ransom from Parakh's family.

Parakh was reportedly abducted from near AV College in the heart of the Hyderabad city and taken to a godown nine kilometres away. After his release, he was admitted to a hospital with injuries on his arms and face.

The ordeal Parakh went through depicts a true Bollywood-style kidnapping. Parakh told the police that the kidnappers knew all the details about him and his family members and told him that they had got a supari in his name (contract money to abduct and kill).

The kidnappers even asked Parakh about his last wish. He eventually made them believe that he could pay the ransom money. Parakh's family was informed and a close friend arrived at the spot and paid the money.

The police are looking into a business rivalry angle, especially Parakh's grudge with a businessman based in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the business community in Hyderabad has expressed shock over the incident and urged the authorities to put brakes on recurring incidents of kidnapping and crimes in the city. The police have also traced the location of the kidnappers through the WhatsApp calls made to Parakh's friend.