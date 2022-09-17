A TRS leader's car was vandalised allegedly by security personnel after it allegedly blocked the path of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's convoy in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The incident, seen as a security lapse, occurred near a hotel in Begumpet when the Union Minister was returning to the hotel after attending Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad.

The TRS leader, Gosula Srinivas Yadav, was driving the car. It was allegedly vandalized by some security personnel before he moved away.

He said that the car had stopped just like that and that it was not a deliberate action. He said before he could move the vehicle, its rear windshield was smashed. He said he would speak to the police officers about the incident.

"The car stopped just like that. I was in tension. I will speak to them (Police officers). They vandalised the car. I will go, it's unnecessary tension," he told ANI. Hyderabad. Pictures of the TRS leader sitting in the car and the damaged glass went viral on social media.

During his visit to Hyderabad on Saturday, Amit Shah hoisted the national flag and reviewed the parade by central paramilitary forces at the event organised by the union culture ministry to mark erstwhile Hyderabad State's accession to India.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar skipped the event as the state government is celebrating September 17 as national unity day. He hoisted the national flag at a programme organised by the state government.