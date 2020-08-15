As the entire nation continues to stay indoors due to the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic lockdown, TV shows are enjoying a dream run witnessing rise in TRPs with each passing week. And according to the BARC ratings for week 31, Kundali Bhagya and The Kapil Sharma Show are dominating the TRP chart.

Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar starrer show Kundali Bhagya has witnessed an unprecedented jump on the TRP list. Last week, the show was at the fourth position and this week, it has regained the number one position.

Anupama starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles has managed to retain its second position in the list. The daily soap is the remake of Bengali serial 'Sreemoyee'.

The Kapil Sharma Show never fails to charm and tickle the funny bones of the audience. With the arrival of its new episodes amid lockdown, the show has jumped to the third position.

Everyone's favourite Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has unfortunately slipped down to fourth position in the TRP list.

And last but not the least, Choti Sarrdaarni has managed to keep the audience hooked to their screens. The show has managed to crack the top five positions and landed at the fifth spot.