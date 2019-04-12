With almost four months since The Kapil Sharma Show has been running, one thing is finally confirmed – this season hasn't completely managed to make a place in the audience's hearts. Though the show manages to land itself somewhere within the top 10, it has so far failed to grab the top spot. Even grabbing a spot in the top five hasn't been a regular thing for the show.

This week's TRP ratings have again taken a toll on The Kapil Sharma Show with the show being pushed down even further. On top of the list this month is Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 followed by Kundali Bhagya. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai continues to garner good reviews from the audience and is currently at the third spot. It is followed by Kulfi Kumar Bajewala at the fourth spot.

Sony TV's Super Dancer Chapter 3 has landed at the fifth spot followed by Naagin 3 at the sixth spot. Naagin 3's spot a bit surprising as the show had managed to stay at the top position for several weeks in a row.

Kumkum Bhagya has bagged the seventh spot followed by Salman Khan's co-production The Kapil Sharma Show. While Tujhse Hai Raabta is at the ninth spot, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has narrowly managed to stay in top ten by grabbing the tenth spot. Whether it is Disha's absence from the show or the ongoing controversies, but, the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is out of the top ten list this week. Star Plus has been ranked as the top channel in terms of viewership followed by Sony and Colors channel. Zee TV has grabbed the fourth spot followed by SAB TV and Star Bharat.