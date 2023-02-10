The TRP report of the past week is finally here. It is time for the audience to see whether the shows they love have been appreciated throughout or not. While many names remain unchanged, few have failed to make the cut this time around. Let's take a look at the TRP chart.

Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Anupamaa has received a fierce competition from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Both the shows stand at the first position with 2.7 ratings.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rayhod, Jay Soni, Karishma Sawant starrer show has grabbed the second spot this week with 2.4 ratings.

Imlie: Karan Vohra, Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor starrer Imlie has bagged the third sport on the TRP chart this with 2.3 ratings.

Pandya Store: Shiny Doshi, Kinshuk Mahajan, Alice Kaushik, Kanwar Dhillon starrer Pandya Store has grabbed the fourth spot on the TRP chart with a rating of 2.2

Faltu: Niharika Chouksey and Aakash Ahuja starrer Faltu has grabbed the fifth spot with the ratings of 2.1.

Bigg Boss 16: Despite a lot of electrifying drama, tension and entertainment; Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 has failed to reach the top five. With barely two days left for the finale, it will be interesting to see if the show makes it to the top five in its last week. BB16 grabbed 2.1 rating.

Yeh Hai Chahatein and Bhagya Lakshmi: Both the shows have secured 1.9 ratings.

Kumkum Bhagya: The show has dropped down a few points this week and has secured just 1.8 ratings.