When the famous – The Kapil Sharma Show – came back after making the audience for almost year, it was evident that the makers of the show were back to appear and conquer. And it did happen the way they had expected. Within the first week, the show outnumbered all the old rulers of the TRP chart and grabbed the top spot for itself. However, the magic and the charisma of the show, seemed to start fading as the show progressed and kept getting into controversies.

It has been barely a month but the show has not been able to bounce back and grab its top spot once again. From first to third, to fifth and now again to third, for the Kapil Sharma show, reaching the top and outnumbering Khatron Ke Khiladi seems almost impossible. In the latest TRP report, the show has grabbed the third spot, which is a little better than the fifth spot it was at last week.

Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi seems to have resonated with many as the show has continued its first position. The second spot has been bagged by Naagin 3 but, with a huge margin. The Kapil Sharma Show is at the third spot which is a slightly better jump, followed by Tujhse Hai Raabta. Kundali Bhagya has bagged the fifth spot followed by Super Dancer Grand Premiere at the sixth spot.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is at the seventh spot followed by Radhakrishn at the eighth spot. Kumkum Bhagya, Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega are at the ninth at tenth spot respectively.

In this reality show tussle between Sony and Colors, it remains to be seen which show would eventually win the war.