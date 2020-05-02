As shootings of all their films have been kept on hold for some time, actors are showing interest in coming live on social media and are interacting with their fans a lot.

Recently, Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently one of the most sought after actresses down south has come live on her Instagram where she spoke to her fans and answered all their questions. Sorry, not all, but a few which she had answers and was open to.

Besides revealing some interesting aspects things about her personal live, the actress even spoke about her career in films. One of her fans asked her to choose who her favourite between Vijay Deverakonda and Nithiin is. To this, the actress chose not to answer, but skip the question by giving a blank. This made her fans think whether everything between her and Vijay is going good or something is wrong.

Also, the Sarileru Neekevvaru actress has taken her fans on a short tour of her house. When one of her fans asked her to show her bedroom too, she replied, "My bedroom is a private place."

This made the fans want to see what is so special and secretive about her bedroom and kept asking her repeatedly. But yes, she stuck to what she said. On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna is getting ready to share the screen space with Stylish Star Allu Arjun in Puspha, which will be helmed by Sukumar and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.