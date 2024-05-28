Amid a high-voltage campaign, a controversial video of the Punjab Minister has gone viral on social media, causing trouble for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, where elections will be held in the last phase of the Lok Sabha polls.

"I have no comment and not in my knowledge" Minister Balkar Singh in charge of local government and Parliamentary Affairs, said when asked about his viral video on social media.

Leaders from the BJP, Congress, and Shiromani Akali Dal are demanding criminal action against the minister and his removal from the Cabinet. The video has surfaced at a critical time when AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann are campaigning vigorously, claiming a potential 13-0 victory in Punjab.

?ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਵੀ ਆਮ ਆਦਮੀ ਪਾਰਟੀ ਦੇ ਲੀਡਰਾਂ ਲਾਲ ਚੰਦ ਕਟਾਰੂ ਚੱਕ ਵਰਗਿਆਂ ਦੀਆਂ ਅਸ਼ਲੀਲ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਸਾਹਮਣੇ ਆ ਚੁੱਕੀਆਂ ਹਨ।

? ਮੈਨੂੰ ਹੁਣ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਮਿਲੀ ਹੈ ਕੀ ਹੁਣ ਆਪ ਦੇ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਬਲਕਾਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਦੀ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਸਾਹਮਣੇ ਆਈ ਹੈ।

?ਪਰ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਬਲਕਾਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਨੂੰ ਬਚਾਉਣਾ ਚਾਹੁੰਦੇ ਨੇ ਕਿਉਂਕਿ ਬਲਕਾਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਲੋਕਲ ਬਾਡੀਜ਼ ਦਾ ਮਿਨਿਸਟਰ ਹੈ ਹੈ…

"I came to know that a sleazy video of a senior minister in the Punjab government has gone viral on social media. Even earlier, obscene videos of Aam Aadmi Party leaders like Lal Chand Kataru Chak have come out", senior Shrimani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majathia said, adding, "It is unfortunate that Chief Minister Bhagwan Singh is brazenly trying to save Balkar Singh because Balkar Singh is the Minister of Local Bodies and is earning good money for the government".

"I want to ask Bhagwant Mann why they are not taking action against anyone despite all this evidence?", he asked, adding, "As a Chief Minister it is the duty of Bhagwant Mann to protect the dignity and honour of the daughters and sisters of Punjab".

"The surprising thing is that even after the obscene video was made public, party supremo Arvind Kejriwal is still involved in the election rally", he said, adding, "These shameless people of the shameless party who do not care about their dignity or the dignity of the daughters and sisters of Punjab", he said.

The National Commission for Women is gravely disturbed by a Twitter post allegations against Punjab MLA Mr. Balkar Singh. The reported acts, if substantiated, constitute serious violations under IPC sections 354 and 354B, directly affronting a woman's dignity.

NCW asks Punjab DGP to conduct an investigation

Taking cognizance of the viral video, the National Commission for Women asked the Director General of the Punjab Police to conduct an imperial inquiry and submit a comprehensive report within three days.

"The National Commission for Women is gravely disturbed by a Twitter post allegations against Punjab MLA Balkar Singh. The reported acts, if substantiated, constitute serious violations under IPC sections 354 and 354B, directly affronting a woman's dignity. @sharmarekha vehemently condemns such behavior and calls for urgent intervention from @DGPPunjabPolice to ensure a prompt and impartial investigation. A comprehensive report to be submitted in 3 days", NCW posted on its social media handle.

AAP = Anti Aurat Party



After Lal Chand Kataruchak now Balkar Singh, AAP MLA whose video of masturbating with a 21-year girl is viral



Even Congress is attacking AAP but remains silent on Swati Maliwal



Will Kejriwal & Mann sack Balkar Singh? Will Kejriwal open his mouth on… pic.twitter.com/wbYBjLjEpE — Shehzad Jai Hind (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Shehzad_Ind) May 28, 2024

BJP leader shares video on social media

BJP leader Tajinder Bagga shared a clip of the video, alleging that Minister Balkar Singh had lured a 21-year-old party worker with the promise of a government job.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla called the AAP "Anti Aurat Party" and linked the incident to the alleged assault against Swati Maliwal in Delhi.

बलकार सिंह के खुलासे के 24 घंटे होने वाले हैं लेकिन @ArvindKejriwal और @BhagwantMann ने एक शब्द नहीं बोला, बलकार के ख़िलाफ़ कोई एक्शन नहीं लिया। जब मीडिया ने बलकार से सवाल पूछा तो बलकार सिंह अट्टहास लगा के हँसने लगे । मैं केजरीवाल और भगवम्त मान से कहना चाहता हम उस 21 साल की दलित…

"Characterless AAP. AAP = Anti Aurat Party. After Lal Chand Kataruchak now Balkar Singh, AAP MLA whose video of masturbating with a 21-year girl is viral. Even Congress is attacking AAP but remains silent on Swati Maliwal. Will Kejriwal & Mann sack Balkar Singh? Will Kejriwal open his mouth on Swati Maliwal?," the BJP leader wrote on his social media post.