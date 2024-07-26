Bigg Boss OTT season 3 is nearing its conclusion, with only 8 days left until the finale. The atmosphere inside the house is getting volatile, as some inmates have made a bond inside the house, while some are seen fighting and arguing over trivial matters.

The captain of the house Ranvir Shorey has become friends with Armaan Malik and in the latest episode, the duo were seen having a candid chat.

Ranvir Shorey doesn't want to win BB OTT 3; needs Rs 25 lakhs and not trophy; Armaan Malik reacts

During their conversation, Ranvir told Armaan that he was more interested in the winning amount than the trophy.

Armaan said, "Main chahta hoon, trophy tumhare haanth mein ho" (I want the trophy to be in your hands).

To which Ranvir replied, "Aur main chahta hoon ke agar trophy mere haanth mein nahi toh aapke paas ho" (And I want that if the trophy isn't in my hands, it should be in yours).

He added, "Main trophy se zyada Rs 25 lakhs mein interested hoon. Trophy se zyada mujhe Rs 25 lakh rupaye ki zarurat hai" (I'm more interested in the Rs 25 lakhs than the trophy. I need the Rs 25 lakhs more than the trophy).

Armaan says, "Paise toh trophy ke saath hi aayenge" (The money will come with the trophy).

Ranvir adds, "Trophy ka kya, mujhe achaar daalna hai" (What will I do with the trophy, make pickle out of it?).

Ranvir was given the special power to save Armaan Malik and nominate three other contestants. Since Sana Makbul is the 'Baharwali,' he couldn't nominate her, so Ranvir chose Vishal Pandey, Lovekesh Kataria, and Shivani Kumari for nomination.

The contestants currently competing in 'Bigg Boss OTT 3', include Sana Makbul, Deepak Chaurasia, Sana Sultan Khan, Sana Pandey, Sana Sultan, Naezy, Lovekesh Kataria, Poulomi Das, Neeraj Goyat, Armaan Malik, Payal Malik, Kritika Malik, and Shivani Kumari. Recently, Adnaan Shaikh joined the show as a wild card entrant.

To date, four contestants—Payal Malik, Poulomi Das, Munisha Khatwani, and Chandrika Dixit—have been eliminated.