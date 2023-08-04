In the wake of a viral video featuring a young woman studying in Canada and expressing her desire to leave India, Truecaller CEO Alan Mamedi showed his support for her. The student, going by the name Ekta, candidly mentioned her dream of living abroad. Despite her ambitions and plans to pursue a career in business after completing her biotech degree in Canada, she faced criticism by netizens in India for her remarks about her homeland.

Alan Mamedi stepped in to defend Ekta against the trolls, encouraging her to ignore their negativity. In a heartfelt post on X (previously Twitter), he expressed admiration for her determination and offered her a position at Truecaller anywhere in the world once she finished her studies.

"People really want to misunderstand her to make fun of her. This is not OK!! Ekta, don't listen to all these clowns making fun of you. I think you're cool and living the dream! When you're done with school, you're welcome to work at Truecaller in any of our offices around the world," Mamedi wrote.

Some users reacted skeptically and called Mamedi's gesture as a mere publicity stunt, others praised him for his kindness. One person particularly questioned the CEO's decision to offer her a job without knowing her qualifications, skills, or conducting an interview. Mamedi firmly stated that he believes in ambitious and educated individuals, clarifying that qualifications and high aspirations are enough for him to consider someone for a role at Truecaller. He cited an example of their CFO, who had a background in space physics.

"A well educated person is a person with high ambitions to learn new things. That's all you need. PS. Our CFO is a space physicist," he noted.

Mamedi hailed Ekta's pursuit of a biotech degree and vowed to support her in proving that bullying is unacceptable. He emphasized that her nationality should not be a factor in judging her capabilities. To him, working with people who have lofty aspirations in life is essential, and he was determined to demonstrate that standing against bullying is the right thing to do.