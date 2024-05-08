Kangana Ranaut left everyone shocked when she claimed that she gets the most amount of respect after Amitabh Bachchan. Bhartiya Janta Party member, Kangana, who is contesting Lok Sabha elections from Mandi, had recently claimed at a rally that she is the most loved and respected celebrity from the industry after Amitabh Bachchan.

What Kangana said at a rally

"Sara desh hairaan hai, ki wo Kangana, chahe Rajasthan chali jau, chahe mai West Bengal chali jau, chahe mai Delhi chali jau, chahe mai Manipur chali jau, aisa lagta hai ki mano itna pyaar aur itna sammaan... Mein daave se keh sakti hu ke Amitabh Bachchan ji ke baad aaj kisiko industry me milta hai to wo mujhe milta hai..", she had said.

(The whole nation is surprised that whether Kangana goes to Rajasthan, West Bengal, Delhi or Manipur; she gets such love and respect. I can say with confidence that after Amitabh Bachchan if there's someone who gets such respect in the industry, it is I)

After the diva was put to massive trolling over her statement, she has again shot back at haters. Many on social media called her 'obsessed' and 'egoist' for making such a statement. And now, Kangana has asked them to name the person who commands the most respect if not her. She has said that she would correct herself if people tell her if it is the Khans, the Kapoors or someone else who gets that much respect.

Kangana hits back at trollers

"I have a question for those who have an objection if not me after Big B, who gets the most love and respect from Hindi films in Bharat? Khans? Kapoors? Who??? Can I also know please, I would correct myself," the Queen actress wrote on social media.

"I mentioned Bharat and its various states where I get overwhelming love and reception as an artist for my art as well as my integrity as a nationalist, not just my acting but my work for woman empowerment is widely appreciated," she further added.