Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia is known for her intimidating personality, which is a reason why nobody dares to mess with her. On Thursday, the 37-year-old actress was trolled on microblogging site Twitter for a dress that she wore to the Femina Miss North India 2018 event.

She had worn a gown with a frilly end which appeared to look like a curtain to her troller on Twitter. Neha took notice of the tweet and shut down her troll without losing her cool Friday, April 13.

Neha is always beautiful ?! But is this made from a movie screen curtain? @Jungle_Jalebi pic.twitter.com/Ue4tjM90Ed — Hollywood (@HindiRemakes) April 12, 2018

Don’t remember the last time I went to a cinema hall with a curtain... high time u move on my dear! Ever heard of Imax???? ? https://t.co/zEkilzvxfD — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) April 13, 2018

@NehaDhupia Mam life is too short so do more skin show and sex https://t.co/5zgV0J0OEk — aditya bhatnagar (@adityabhatpbt) January 31, 2018

Life’s too short. So talk less shit and watch your perverted mind. #FreeKaGyan ? https://t.co/kEQqKpkjL2 — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) January 31, 2018

Not only Twitter, Neha has also responded to trolls on other social media platforms like Instagram. Last year, Neha had responded to trolls after she posted a photo wearing a bikini.

Neha had written to confront the trolls, "Hey... It's jus me wearing a#bikini on a beach. That's what most normal people do when they are on a beach ... N yes I took a selfie and am posting it ... Try for once not to be disrespectful, crass and take out your frustration on the wall of a woman you choose to follow."

"I do have the option of unfollowing you or deleting your comments or of reporting all the weird comments but I don't want to do that. Through this picture, all I mean to say is that if you don't have anything respectful to say, you can choose to scroll on. It's a much better use of your time and energy. As for the rest...Thank you for the love, always!" she added.