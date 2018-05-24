Abhishek Bachchan often gets targetted by trolls on Twitter, be it for being a son of a famous father Amitabh Bachchan or the husband of successful wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, or even for his rocky acting career. But the actor has never lost his cool and handled the criticism in the most dignified way possible.

After Rajasthan Royals (RR) were beaten by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), a Twitter user compared Indian cricketer Stuart Binny to Abhishek Bachchan. Here's what he had to say:

"#KKRvRR Stuart Binny Is Replica Of Abhishek Bachan frm Bollywood.

Both Got a Beautiful Wife without Deserving.

Both Got into Movies/ Cricket Because of their Father.

Both Are 'USELESS'."

The Junior Bachchan seemed quite perturbed by the tweet and must have felt quite insulted at the same time. But he replied to him in a composed way and gave him a piece of advice.

"Walk a mile in my shoes, brother. If you even manage 10 steps I'll be impressed. Judging by your tweets don't think you'll make it too far! Spend time improving yourself, don't worry about others. God knows, we all have our own journeys. Get well soon," Abhishek replied.

After Abhishek's befitting reply, the Twitter user apologised to the actor for his tweet and clarified that it was just for fun.

"Ab that was just for funn.. Ur one of the koolest person , even I have seen tera jadu chalgya in theatres, I like the way u dress in suits, that was a joke and apologies if you feel bad, I agreed the pressure you or sachin tendulkars son has no normal person can bear.. Apologies," the user said in a tweet.

Check out the tweets.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan is currently busy shooting for Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyan and Sajid Nadiadwala's successful franchise Housefull 4.