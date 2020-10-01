Abhishek Bachchan's film career may not count as an impressive one. But his replies on Twitter surely do. Recently, a troll asked him how he got movies after starring in the 2008 film Drona. And what was meant to intend as an offence, the actor handled it with grace.

'Jab tak Jeevan hain, Sangarsh hain'

Abhishek replied to the troll, "I didn't. Was dropped from a few films and it was very difficult to get cast. But we live in hope and keep trying, hoping and working towards our goal. You have to get up every day and fight for your place under the sun. Nothing in life comes east." He ended the tweet with, "Jab tak Jeevan hain, Sangarsh hain."

Various fans and followers of the actor hailed his response, including actress Divya Dutta who said, "Respect! That's a lot of grace! Love you my friend!! N look forward to your next project soonest!!!"

Respect! That’s a lot of grace ! Love you my friend!! N look forward to your next project soonest!!! ?????? https://t.co/UwJ4U073WN — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) October 1, 2020

Goldie Behl's Drona, starring Priyanka Chopra, Kay Kay Menon and Jaya Bachchan, was called a box office disaster.

In yet another tweet, Abhishek had welcomed the government's recent move to allow Movie theatres to start operating from October 15, 2020, with 50% capacity. The actor had shared his thoughts on the same, and called it "The Best News of The Week". A troll was quick to jump in, and said, "But aren't you still gonna be jobless?"

On this, he replied, "That, alas, is in your (the audiences) hand. If you don't like our work, we won't get our next job. So we work to the best of our abilities and hope and pray for the best."

Junior Bachchan, much like his father Amitabh, remains active on the social media. He is often seen interacting with his fans and responding to his trolls like a boss!