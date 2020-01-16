With the success of Ala Vaikunthapuramlo, Trivikram, once again, proved that he is one of the most bankable directors of Telugu cinema. The 'Wizard of Words' is known for extremely powerful filmmaking and dialogues.

After the became a blockbuster, celebrations are high but the question remains what is his next film going to be all about? Speculations are rife that Trivikram is going to make a film with Ram Charan Tej. Well, these could just be rumours too. Going by the news, the duo is going to team up for the very first time.

Trivikram Srinivas is known to create movies loaded with action scenes. Except for Rangasthalam, Ram Charan has not been part of any of such films. He has done too many action films in his career and if he really collaborates with Trivikram, the audience will definitely get to see a new angle in his performance.

Film will be produced by Pawan Kalyan?

Also, it is said that the film will be produced by none other than actor turned politician Pawan Kalyan, jointly, with S Radhakrishna of Harika and Hassine Creations. An official confirmation on the same news is awaited from the makers.

Earlier, Trivikram, Radha Krishna and Pawan Kalyan have made Attarintiki Daaredi and Agnyathavasi. On the other end, Ram Charan Tej is busy shooting for RRR, a Rajamoulli directorial which is slated for release on July 30, 2020. Charan will be seen playing Alluri Sita Rama Raju in this high budget entertainer which has Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and others too. Produced by DVV Danayya, the film is made under a budget of Rs 350 Crores.