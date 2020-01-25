Director Trivikram Srinivas has earned a tremendous amount of love from his fan following in a very short span of time. The 'Wizard of Words' is currently basking on the success of his latest flick Ala Vaikunthapuramlo, which has Allu Arjun, Tabu, Pooja Hegde and others in lead roles. So now the success celebrations are slowly coming to an end, the director is going to begin working on his next film.

A lot of rumours have been doing rounds that the director is going to work with Jr NTR. The duo has earlier worked together and made Aravinda Sametha which released in 2018. So this film proved that Tarak is an amazing performer and it is a blockbuster at the box office. In this film too, Pooja Hegde was the leading lady. So the duo is uniting again to make another film, which is expected to go on floors in summer.

'Tarak has been wanting to work with Trivikram once again'

Sources report that post the release of Aravinda Sametha, Tarak has been wanting to work with Trivikram once again, and finally, they are going to team up for the second time.

Jr NTR is currently busy shooting for Rajamouli's RRR, which is slated for release later this year. In a couple of months from now, the shoot of this film will be wrapped up and after that Jr NTR will begin shooting for this film. RRR is one of the most awaited films of the year and the actor will be seen playing Komaram Bheem. This film has Ram Charan Tej, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and others in lead roles. It is being produced by DVV Danayya under a budget of Rs 350 Cr.