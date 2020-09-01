During the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of people have lost their way of life, jobs, and loved ones. Tristan Labuschagne claims that he is hoping to make a difference for these people. Tristan was involved in numerous health and financial struggles to be where he is today. Having wondered what, the secret is to financial freedom and desired lifestyle was, Tristan, says he dedicated himself to studying the success patterns of his mentors, and successful businessman and father of Tristan, Conray Labuschagne.

Tristan is currently residing in Australia with his loved ones and is working alongside his father's company. Tristan is hopeful to change lives for the people who are suffering financially due to COVID-19. With the development and upcoming launch of the latest Work Your Wealth program, he makes a claim (unverified) that people will be able to access the program focused around financial education, securing financial freedom during a pandemic, and economic crisis.

Giving his tips for success, Tristan says he encourages people rather than focus on their weaknesses, focus on their strengths, and create a high functioning team to create rapid results. Tristan claims that one person can achieve success, but when many people are working together, the team can achieve exponential success. Through this system, Work Your Wealth claims to have helped over 10 000 students (unverified) achieve leverage and compounding to secure their financial freedom lifestyles.

Tristan says he loves nature, living on a ranch in Australia where he grows his fruits, vegetables, and trees, spending his time in the rainforest where he resides.