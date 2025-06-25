A candid photo of Vijay playing with her pet dog, Izzy, while Trisha watches with affection is the viral birthday post for Vijay. The actors' long-running dating rumours have been rekindled by the caption, "Happy Birthday bestest." From Trisha's Instagram stories to their trip pictures, fans figured out every detail and even speculated that the two had been living together. Furthermore, Sangeetha, Vijay's wife, has been prominently absent from public gatherings and is said to live in London with their daughter, which has only heightened rumours regarding Vijay's marital status. Although there have been separation rumours for years, neither party has yet to comment.

The on-screen chemistry between Vijay and Trisha began with their 2004 blockbuster hit Ghilli and continued with their successful partnerships in Aathi, Thirupachi, and Kuruvi. After 2008, they didn't work together for 15 years, reportedly due to rumors of a romantic relationship. The speculation reignited when they reunited for the 2023 film Leo, and since then, social media has been abuzz with sightings, selfies, and cryptic post.

A mirror selfie that Trisha shared on Vijay's birthday last year with the caption, "The calm to a storm, The storm to a calm! The rumours were then fuelled by the phrase "to many more milestones ahead." In Tamil Nadu, where movie stars have historically been a big influence, Vijay's foray into politics comes at a critical juncture. However, public trust, a clean image, and the capacity to handle controversy are more important for political success than star power.

Dating rumours can have both positive and negative effects, particularly when they involve a married public figure. While some admirers applaud the chemistry between Vijay and Trisha, others worry about Sangeetha and question the ethics of the purported romance. Opponents could use these rumours to cast doubt on Vijay's character and leadership abilities in the tense political climate of Tamil Nadu.

But as he prepares to embark on a political journey with his newly launched party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), his personal life—especially his rumored relationship with Trisha—has come under intense scrutiny. The question on many minds: could these dating rumors affect Vijay's political future?

Meanwhile, Vijay is busy shooting for his last film Jana Nayagan. Scheduled for a worldwide release on January 9, 2026—just ahead of the Pongal festival—the film is directed by H. Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions. Jana Nayagan is a political action thriller, a fitting genre for Vijay's last outing, reflecting his on-screen legacy as a champion of the people and mirroring his real-life political aspirations. The film boasts a star-studded cast: Vijay leads alongside Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol (as the antagonist), with strong support from Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, Shruti Haasan, Mamitha Baiju, Monisha Blessy, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar124. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, whose collaborations with Vijay have previously yielded chart-topping soundtracks.