The release of movies on ITT platform will only increase in the months to come as filmmakers are now taking the medium, seriously. After Jyothika's Ponmagal Vandhal, yet another Tamil movie is ready to have a digital premiere.

Penguin

Keerthy Suresh's Penguin will skip the theatrical release and will release on Amazon Prime. The teaserof the movie is released on Monday, 8 June, and met with good response from the audience. Leading actress like Manju Warrier, Trisha Krishnan, Samantha Akkineni and Taapsee Pannu together have released the trailer of the upcoming flick.

It begins with a mother and her baby's bonding, before the child of the character played by Keerthy Suresh goes missing. In the next few scenes, we get glimpses to the pain as she struggles to come to the reality. Now, all eyes are on the trailer of the flick, which will be out in three days.

Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh has personally thanked Trisha, Samantha, Manju Warrier and Taapsee Pannu for their support.

A Mystery Thriller

It is a mystery thriller written and directed by Eshvaar Karthic. The trailer picques the viewers' interest around the movie, which is produced by filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj. Check out select few comments posted by cinephiles on Twitter:

Rajasekar: Does the job. #Penguin teaser rightly teases us and grabs our attention!

#PenguinTeaser. Waiting for the trailer https://amzn.to/PenguinTeaser

Kaushik LM: A mother's worst nightmare comes true. Trailer out next, on June 11

#PenguinOnPrime premieres June 19 in Tamil and Telugu, with dub in Malayalam, on @PrimeVideoIN

Surendhar MK: Watch the teaser of @KeerthyOfficial's much awaited film – #Penguin

Scheduled for exclusive world premiere on the 19th June on @PrimeVideoIN

@KeerthyOfficial's most physically demanding role yet.. in Tamil, Telegu, with dub in Malayalam.

The Keerthy-Suresh-starrer has Santhosh Narayanan's music, Kharthik Phalini's cinematography and Anil Krish's editing.