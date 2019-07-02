Trisha Krishnan was spotted in Birmingham, England, with her friends from the Tamil film industry a few days ago to watch India's match against England. The actress has now quickly moved to a different country as the actress is now holidaying in the Maldives.

The pictures from her tour have surfaced online and gone viral on social media sites. Her mother Uma Krishnan is also seen in some photos. Apparently, the actress is celebrating her mom's birthday.

It looks like Trisha Krishnan has taken a much-needed break from her busy schedule and enjoying her holiday.

Recently, Trisha Krishnan was in Birmingham along with actresses Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Bindu Madhavi and a few others. Their selfie had made it to headlines.

"#IndvsEng here we come Birmingham....so much fun bumping into @trishtrashers #airportdiaries muahhhhhh #bindu [sic]," Varalaxmi Sarathkumar had shared the picture. It looks like Varalaxmi and others did not join Trisha as they are missing in the latest pics.

On the professional front, Trisha is working on a few movies. But her two projects like Telugu film Garjanai and Sathuranga Vettai 2 have been delayed for some reasons.

Meanwhile, Trisha has completed two decades in the film industry. She had entered the film industry in 1999 with a small role in Jodi. She turned heroine with Suriya's Mounam Pesiyadhe. Since then, she has acted in over 60 movies in different languages.

In her successful career, the 36-year has worked with almost all the leading actors of South India that include Rajinikanth, Vijay, Ajith, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Balakrishna and Jr NTR.