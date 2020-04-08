Trisha Krishnan, who is a celebrity advocate of UNICEF India, has released a new video to spread message to those who returned from foreign countries on the importance of self-quarantining when the nation is hit by Coronavirus aka Covid-19.

Trisha's Video Message

In a video message, Trisha said, "Coronavirus or Covid-19 is a fast-spreading disease. People, who have returned from foreign countries, please self-quarantine yourselves.

People who are advising this to you are not saying this to insult you or torture you. This is for your own safety. This for the safety of children and elders at your home. Please don't break the goverment's rules. Stay indoors, stay safe. We can fight this pandemic only if we are united,"

She is one among the many celebrities like Mahesh Babu, Prabhas and Mohanlal who have tried to spread messages about Coronavirus in South India.

Impact of Coronavirus

The total number of Covid-19 positive cases in Tamil Nadu rose to 690 with 69 new cases being reported on Tuesday, 7 April. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the death toll in the country now stands at 124, while the total number of cases climbed to 4789.

India is under 21-day lockdown which will end on 14 April. The state governments across the country have indicated that they are in favour of extending it by two more weeks.

Coming back to Trisha Krishnan, the actress has multiple movies in ker kitty. M Saravanan-directorial Raangi, Sumanth Radhakrishnan's Sugar, Jeethu Joseph's Malayalam film Ram and Mani Rathnam's mega-budget film Ponniyin Selvan, which has Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Jayam Ravi among the cast.