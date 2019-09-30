Along with the magnum opus that Sye Raa is shaping up to be, Megastar Chiranjeevi's next film, to be directed by Koratala Siva has been making headlines for a while now.

The blockbuster director, who was initially a dialogue writer, had made his debut with Mirchi and then went on to make Janatha Garage, Srimanthudu and Bharat Ane Nenu.

Although the pre-production work of the new film has been going on for a while now and the shooting is expected to start soon, no leading lady has been finalised yet for the project.

Names of Kajal Aggarwal, Huma Qureshi, Tamannaah Bhatia and Nayanthara were doing rounds. However, the director had earlier stated that nobody has been finalised for the project, owing to the fact that the actors have to like the character.

But looks like the director and the team has decided to rope in actress Trisha Krishnan to play the lady love of Megastar Chiranjeevi. Trisha and Chiranjeevi had teamed up earlier for AR Murugadoss' Stalin, which released in 2006. So if everything goes well, after 14 long years, Chiranjeevi and Trisha will be collaborating once again.

Trisha was last seen in a Telugu film in 2011, opposite Jr NTR in Dammu. Though rumours of her comeback have been doing rounds for a while now, after the Kortala Siva directorial, she is expected to get a number of offers.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is releasing on October 2 and the team is busy with promotions. Once the film is released, Chiranjeevi is expected to take a break and then begin shooting for his 152nd film.