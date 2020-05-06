Trisha Krishnan and Nayanthara have been ruling the South Indian film industries for over a decade now. In spite of facing constant competition from younger actresses, the stars have secured their places comfortably and retained their demand.

Trisha-Nayanthara's Fallout

Today, there are scripts written keeping them in mind and they single-handedly have the power to attract the audience to the theatres through female-centric projects. However, at some stage, like their male co-stars, these two actresses had issues.

They were not in the talking terms and lots of speculations about their ego clashes were doing rounds. During an interview ahead of her Kodi release, Trisha Krishnan admitted that there was little fallout, but most of the issues were created by media.

Trisha's Clarification

She highlighted that there was no personal issues between them. Yet they shared mutal respect, the Mankatha actress had pointed out. "Nayan has been in this industry for donkeys years, more than a decade to be precise. I think most the issues Nayan and I had was media created. Yes, we had a little fallout but that was not professional. It was personal and due to some mutual friends we had. We didn't talk for a while but we never fought." But, there is always a lot of mutual respect. Yes, she has been very competitive individually, but we always wish each other well," theVinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa actress had told a website.

Thereafter, the rumours on their ego clash died as they never gave an opportunity for the media to create such reports. The stars were often seen sitting together and chatting at awards ceremony.

Current Projects

Currently, Trisha Krishnan has a few interesting movies in her hands. Notably, she is part of Mani Ratnam's multi-starrer Ponniyin Selvan. The movie has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi and others in the cast.

Whereas Nayanthara is working on woman-centric film Mookuthi Amman and Rajinikanth's Annaatthe.