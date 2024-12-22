Triptii Dimri has had a blockbuster year, she has delivered one hit after the other. Starting the year with Bad Newzz followed by Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and then Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, 2024 has been her year, completely! However, while her performances have always impressed the audience her fans have always been eager to know more about her personal life- especially about who she is dating. Rumours of the actress dating businessman Sam Merchant started to surface a while back and certain Christmas vacation pictures are only strengthening the rumours.

Over the last few months, Triptii and her rumoured boyfriend have been spotted in and around the city multiple times. As the year comes to an end, they have taken it a notch up and have decided to take a Christmas special getaway together. Fans and followers going by the images the two have shared on their respective social media accounts speculated if they are currently in Cotswolds, UK for a sweet romantic getaway.

While Triptii and Sam have not shared a single picture together, their individual pictures on social media hint at similar locations. The pictures put up on the Internet by the actress and her businessman boyfriend are almost like pieces of a puzzle—all of them lead to one another and fit in the same box.

Triptii shared many pictures on her Instagram story including one where she is seen sitting inside a cosy restaurant with a cup of hot chocolate, fans wondered if it was Sam who had clicked the picture for her. Sam too posted a video of him enjoying a glass of wine and the backdrop looked extremely similar. Both of them posted pictures of feeding goats which added fuel to the fire and Triptii's fans are now thoroughly convinced that there has to be something between the two.

A Reddit discourse was started about the pictures and fans seemed very optimistic about the two, but a few of them were also hesitant about Triptii dating a businessman. Neither Sam nor Triptii have publicly confirmed their relationship, but netizens are wondering if a piece of good news might come soon.