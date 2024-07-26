Vihan Modular, a leading name in electrical products and solutions, proudly announces Triptii Dimri as the brand ambassador for Vihan Modular's extensive range of switchboards. Triptii, acclaimed for her recent performance in "Bad Newz," brings her charisma and influence to promote Vihan switches.

Established in 1997, Vihan Modular has grown under the visionary leadership of Chairman Mr. Devendra Jain, earning accolades such as the Emerging Brand of the Year Award 2019. Known for manufacturing India's largest range of designer switches, purposeful LED lighting, robust electrical wires, and MCBs, Vihan Modular recently ventured into home automation.

As we continue to expand globally, Triptii's association will enhance our brand's reach and visibility."

Vihan Modular is a pioneering manufacturer of electrical products headquartered in Mumbai, India. The company specializes in designer switches, LED lighting, electrical wires, MCBs, and home automation solutions. Guided by Chairman Mr. Devendra Jain's vision, Vihan Modular aims to establish itself as a leading global provider of innovative electrical solutions.