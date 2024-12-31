It has been Triptii Dimri's year and there is absolutely no doubt about it. From the biggest films to having massive hit songs, it has all worked out for the actress this past year. Also, it looks like this year was exceptionally good for her in terms of love.

Earlier this month, netizens speculated that Triptii was vacationing with her rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant in the picturesque Cotswolds, UK. Both the celebrity and her boyfriend's Instagram stories and posts were indicative of the fact that they were spending a romantic cosy holiday together. However, it now looks like they were not just vacationing in the UK but are actually also going to do a Europe tour.

Triptii and her rumoured boyfriend Sam have been spotted at several places together, and even though fans have been speculating about their relationship for a very long time, it was only after their vacation pictures started surfacing that netizens became certain of it. Currently, it looks like Triptii and her businessman boyfriend are going to ring in the New Year in Finland.

The rumoured couple has not shared a single picture together, but all of their individual pictures seem very familiar to one another. The locations in all of their pictures were similar, and one could piece all pieces of the puzzle together. While Sam did post pictures against the beautiful Northern lights, Triptii still has not shared any; however, the pictures of both of them enjoying snowfall were indicative of the fact that they are together.

A Reddit discourse started about the pictures that the rumoured couple shared on Instagram. One wrote, "These 2 are my goal. I also want to work and travel the world with my partner."

Several others also mocked and trolled Sam Merchant for his looks. A particular comment read, "Sam kind of looks like characters that play side terrorist in bollywood movies" to which another Reddit user replied, "He is looking like Aijaaz Khaan here but."

Even though the couple has not publicly confirmed their relationship yet, their fans and followers are hoping that they will probably share the good news in the new year.