A 28-year-old man has been booked for allegedly trying to divorce his wife by giving triple talaq on phone via WhatsApp. A case was registered after a 25-year-old woman approached Bhoiwada police station in Thane, Maharashtra.

The woman claims that her husband Nadeem Shaikh had sent the triple talaq message on March 12. Nadeem now faces charges under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018.

The complainant said that she had married Nadeem, from Kalyan in Mumbai, on May 18, 2014. From the initial days of the marriage, she was constantly harassed by her husband and in-laws. Her husband had also demanded Rs 5 lakh and failing to get the money, she was thrown out of the house. The couple has a four-year-old son.

According to reports, the woman tried to talk to her husband after she received the triple talaq message. But Nadeem refused to speak to her.

Senior inspector Kalyan Karpe said, "Based on the complaint, we have registered a case against her husband and in-laws under IPC sections 498-A (cruelty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with an intent to provoke breach of peace), and the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018."

The woman is currently staying at a relative's house in Bhiwandi. The police have put a lookout notice for Nadeem as he is absconding since his wife filed the case.