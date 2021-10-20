Trinayani Actress Ashika Padukone ties the knot with Chetan Shetty [Marriage Photos]

TV actress Ashika Padukone has tied the knot to Chetan Shetty recently and she formally announced the news of her marriage on Wednesday, 20 October.

On her Instagram page, Ashika Padukone shared her wedding photos and captioned, "Tangled, knotted and tied each other forever."

Ashika Padukone said earlier that Chetan Shetty was the boy choosen by her family and it is not a love marriage. They got engaged last year and had no plans of tying the knot so soon.

Arranged Marriage

During the government-imposed lockdown, the couple got ample of time to talk and they felt that it was the right time to get hitched.

"We are having haldi shastra and a Sangeet ceremony. October 18 is the wedding day, which will take place as per the rituals of our families tradition. To be honest, I was not ready for marriage at this stage of my life.

It was my mother who introduced me to Chetan. We started talking to each other during the lockdown. Chetan is a very calm and composed person, and is a lot like my father. Chetan wanted to marry an ambitious girl who is in a profession which is out of the box, and I guess I fit the bill. He is currently working in a private IT firm. After the wedding, we will plan to settle down in Bengaluru," she told a daily before the wedding, which was held in Udupi.

The actress is interested to act in TV serials after her marriage. Her popular Telugu serial Trinayani is being dubbed into Kannada. She is happy that it is getting good response among Kannadigas.